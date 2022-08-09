Azerbaijan's table tennis team sweeps Bangladesh, advances at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijani tennis table team has successfully entered the team competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

In the first round Azerbaijani team defeated Bangladeshi team (3:0).

In addition, Azerbaijani athlets Lyaman Abdulkhamidova and Marzia Nurmatova won in individual matches. In the doubles competition, Nazakat Garayeva and Marzia Nurmatova also came out victorious.

Azerbaijani athletes today are also scheduled to face the national team of Uzbekistan, and tomorrow - Iran.