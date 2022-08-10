Konya 2021: Azerbaijani women's volleyball team sweeps Afghanistan, prepares for Cameroon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Azerbaijani women's volleyball team won the second game in Group B at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya city, Trend reports.

The national team beat Afghanistan with a score of 3-0.

Following the results of the first set, the game was finished with a score of 25-4, the second – 25-11, while the third set – 25-4.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani volleyball team has beaten the Uganda team with a score of 3-0.

In Group B, Azerbaijani athletes will face the Cameroon national team.