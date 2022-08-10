Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani wrestler has won the bronze medal at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

National athlete Aliabbas Rzazade beat Uzbek rival Hikmatullo Vohidov with a score of 8-7.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkish Konya city and will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competitions will be held at 14 different venues across Konya. As many as 355 medals will be presented to winners following the results of the competition.

So far, Azerbaijan has clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze.