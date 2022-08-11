Azerbaijan prepares to compete for medals at 3rd day of V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani athletes will participate in 13 sports disciplines today at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Among them are: skeet shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, table tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, para-athletics and cycling.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.