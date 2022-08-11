Azerbaijani servicemen continue preparations for "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Azerbaijani servicemen continue preparations for the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be held within the "International Army Games-2022" at the Russian Alabino training ground, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the servicemen checked technical condition of the tanks which will participate in the contest, and performed control firing from the standard weapons of combat vehicles.

Having met with the team, Major General Ilgar Latifov, on behalf of the Defense Ministry leadership, wished them success and worthy representation of the country in the contest.

The Azerbaijani tankers will compete with the crew from Mongolia in the "Tank Biathlon" contest on August 13.