Meeting of members of Organization of Turkic States to take place in Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Meeting of religious heads of states-members of Organization of Turkic States will take place in Azerbaijan, as was noted during the meeting of the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

Pashazade noted that the organization headed by Bagdad Amreyev has done a great and valuable work, he spoke about the importance of the steps taken in recent years to strengthen Turkic unity, religious and spiritual ties that are developing and deepening on the basis of historical relations of friendship and brotherhood between the member States of the Organization of Turkic States.

He expressed gratitude to the organization headed by Amreyev for the support provided to Azerbaijan during the 44-day second Karabakh war, and also thanked the Turkic states for condemning the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London.

The parties also discussed the details of the document that will be adopted at the meeting of religious heads of states-members of Organization of Turkic States in October.