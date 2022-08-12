Azerbaijani border guards prevent drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Within the framework of ensuring reliable protection of the state border, combating smuggling and illicit trafficking of narcotic substances, employees of the State Border Service (SBS) prevented drug smuggling operation from Iran to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via press service of State Bord Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the press service, on the state border of Goradiz near Ahmedly village of Beylagan district the border patrol revealed a violation of the state border by an unknown person from Iran. The territory was immediately closed off.

The intruder ignored the warning shot in the air, threw his belongings away and ran off in the direction of Iranian border.

As a result of the search work carried out on the ground, a bundle with drugs was found and seized (20 kilograms of 700 gram of marijuana and 1 kilogram of opium, 200 grams of heroin).