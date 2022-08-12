Shootout on Iran-Azerbaijan border results in major marijuana bust (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Within the framework of ensuring reliable protection of the state border, combating smuggling and illicit trafficking of drugs, employees of the State Border Service (SBS) prevented a major drug smuggling operation from Iran to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via press service of State Bord Service of Azerbaijan.

Two men coming from Iran border were detected by the border patrol near the state border (Deman village of Yardimli district). The violators ignored the orders of state border patrol, opened fire, and tried to escape.

The border patrol responded, and as a result one intruder was injured and detained, while the other one managed to escape, running off in the direction of Iranian border.

The detainee was given emergency medical care and was taken to the hospital. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the detainee is a citizen of Iran, Aghajan Nadirzadeh, born in 1972.

As a result of search work carried out on the ground, a bundle with drugs was found and seized (7 kilograms of 935 gram of marijuana, one gun and ammunition).