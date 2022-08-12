Azerbaijani wrestler advances to next stage of competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 12. Azerbaijani athlete Elis Manolova has advanced to the next stage of freestyle wrestling competitions at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Manolova defeated Uzbek athlete Ariukhan Jumabaeva in the first round with a score of 5:0.

Earlier, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Rafig Huseynov and Taleh Mammadov advanced to the next stage of the competition, and Eldaniz Azizov and Rafig Huseynov reached the semifinals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.