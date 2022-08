BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Azerbaijani pavilion was established at the "House of Friendship" organized at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, Russia, as part of the "International Army Games-2022" competitions, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The participating representatives and guests are watching with interest the exhibits reflecting the history, culture, traditions and way of life of Azerbaijani people in the Azerbaijan section of the exhibition.