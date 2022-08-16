Azerbaijani gymnasts awarded with medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games return home (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. A group of members of the Azerbaijani team, who completed their performance at V Islamic Solidarity Games, has returned to their homeland, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athletes were met by representatives of the sports federations of Azerbaijan, the sports community, fans, as well as families and close relatives.

Among these athletes there are members of the Azerbaijani national team in rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics.

According to the results of the competition in rhythmic gymnastics, Azerbaijani grace Zohra Aghamirova won silver medal in the program with a hoop, bronze in the exercise with the ball, gold in the program with clubs and gold medal for the composition with a ribbon.

Azerbaijan has won a gold medal in the team event. The award was won by gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Ilona Zeynalova and Alina Gozalova performing in the individual program.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won gold medal in the all-around (sum for two exercises), silver in the program with five hoops and a gold medal for the exercise with three ribbons and two balls. The team included Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Yelyzaveta Luzan, and Zeynab Hummatova.

The aerobic gymnastics team of Azerbaijan won five awards at the Islamic Solidarity Games - two gold and three silver medals. Vladimir Dolmatov won gold medal in the individual program among men, Madina Mustafayeva - silver in the individual program among women, Dolmatov and Mustafayeva as part of the mixed doubles - gold, a trio, which included Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, won the silver medal. Besides, the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics became the silver medalist of the Islamic Solidarity Games in the team event.

Upon arrival at the homeland, the gymnasts shared their impressions of the past competitions and the joy of winning medals with the media.

“We are happy to win the awards. We’ll continue training, and we have an important competition ahead of us - the World Championship. We’ll try to perform well at the championship,” a team member in rhythmic gymnastics group exercises Zeynab Hummatova said.

"The competitions were held at a high level. We liked everything, and have the most positive impressions. We have done a great job and are pleased with the result," Vladimir Dolmatov, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported the team, noted.