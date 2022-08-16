Azerbaijani men's U23 football team grabs bronze at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 16. Azerbaijani men's football team (U23) has won a bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

In the bronze medal match, the Azerbaijani team played with the Algerian team.

The match in regular time ended in a draw. In the penalty shootout, Azerbaijan won with a score of 4:3.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.