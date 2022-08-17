Nar received a prestigious international award

Nar has been honored the international business award "Stevie® Awards". This year, mobile operator became the only Azerbaijani company receiving the "Stevie®" award in the category of customer satisfaction. The leading position of Nar on the Customer Loyalty Index (Net Promoter Score) in the Azerbaijani mobile communications market over the last three years, as well as the multi-functional "Nar+" application, were specially emphasized by the judges of the award.

It should be noted that “Stevie® Awards” was established in the US in 2002 with the aim to promote companies and individuals around the world that gain success in their field.

As a result of independent survey conducted in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Nar consistently won high customer loyalty and is known in Azerbaijan for its customer-centric business policy and affordable prices.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. The mobile operator adheres to its customer-centric strategy and provides superior service at an affordable price.