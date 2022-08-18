Azerbaijan preparing for final day of V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 18. Azerbaijani athletes will participate in competitions on three sports disciplines on August 18 within V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

These are gymnastics, karate and kickboxing.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.