Upper limits of flour and bread prices determined in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Upper limits of flour and bread prices have been determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the joint statement of major flour and bread producers of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the upper price limit in Baku for a bag of flour weighing 50 kg is now 40.7 manat ($23.9).

In accordance with this, the retail price of traditional (round) bread weighing 500 grams will be 55 gapiks (32.3 cents), weighing 600 grams - 65 gapiks (38.2 cents), and the retail price of bread weighing 650 grams - 70 gapiks (41.1 cents).

Will be updated