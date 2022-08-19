...
Tasks of next stage of competitions at Sea Cup contest completed (PHOTO)

Society Materials 19 August 2022 20:20 (UTC +04:00)
Tasks of next stage of competitions at Sea Cup contest completed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Tasks of the next stage of competitions at the 'Sea Cup'contest held within the 'International Army Games-2022' in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, sailors completed the task in 'Naval training'.

The judging committee gave first place to the Iranian team, which scored 40 points, the Russian team placed second with a score of 38 points in the assets, and the Azerbaijani and Kazakh teams scored 32 points each, sharing third place.

