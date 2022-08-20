Azerbaijan using amphibious aircraft, helicopters to extinguish fire in Siyazan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Measures are being taken to extinguish and prevent the spread of fires in forests in the northern districts of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

According to the ministry, the fire which occurred on an area of ​​40 hectares near Dagh Gushchu village, Siyazan district, has been brought under control, and work is underway to cool the area.

The ministry said that the firefighting operations are being carried out in difficult mountainous terrain. Intense heat and windy weather prevent from completely extinguishing the fires.

Totally, 200 people from among the personnel of the relevant forces, a "BE 200 CS" amphibious aircraft and three helicopters of the aviation detachment of the ministry, as well as employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, local executive authorities and local residents are involved in the operations.

The firefighting continues in Goshabulagh village, Guba district. As a result of the taken measures, the fire has already been brought under control and work is underway to cool the area, added the ministry.

Since August 15, nearly 5,000 hectares have burned out as a result of fires in the northern districts. The firefighting operations continue.