Construction of another ground station of Baku Metro wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The construction of an electric depot and a ground station of the Baku Metro, conditionally named as 'Khojasan', has been completed, Spokesperson for the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the installation and production work is currently underway at the station and at the depot.

"At the same time, finishing work is also underway. The passenger station and the electric depot will be commissioned until the end of this year," he added.