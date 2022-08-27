Nothing can be better than returning to native land - former IDP from Azerbaijan's Zabukh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Nothing can be better than returning to the native land and spending the rest of their life there, a former internally displaced person (IDP) from Zabukh village of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district Allahverdi Aliyev told Trend.

"Under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, our lands have been liberated from occupation, and Azerbaijanis are already returning to their homes," he said.

Allahverdi Aliyev said that with great excitement and tears he listened to the news on television about the return of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages.

“First of all, I want to express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and our glorious army for the joy they have given us. Today is a real holiday for us,” he added.

Units of the Azerbaijani army restored full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages on August 26. Currently, activities are underway in these territories to deploy units of the Azerbaijani army in new locations, and to carry out the necessary engineering work.