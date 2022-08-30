Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. A total of 1,677 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 320 citizens, the second dose to 312 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 890 citizens. As many as 155 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,858,788 vaccine doses were administered, 5,373,573 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,862,806 people – the second dose, 3,363,343 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,066 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.