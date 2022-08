BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Cases of rotavirus have been recorded in Baku in recent days, Trend reports referring to the statement of gastroenterologist of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Emin Mammadov.

According to him, the main symptoms of this infections are severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

"People with rotavirus should avoid antibiotic treatment. They need to consume a lot of fluids and avoid dairy products and caffeine," Mammadov said.