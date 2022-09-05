Melvin Travis and Mina Agossi to perform in Baku's Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. A concert of jazz stars Melvin Travis and Mina Agossi will be held in Heydar Aliyev Center on September 30 as part of the jazz festival, Trend reports.

On this day jazz lovers are waiting for amazing performance, fascinating rhythm and incredible energy.

French jazzman Melvin Travis, known by his stage name Mister Melvin studied in Black Music School in Paris, performed with famous jazz musicians such as Michèle Hendricks, Derek Martin, Jean Carpenter. He performs in an specific manner, addressing genres such as jazz, soul, funk and blues. Melvin is also and excellent composer, writer and vocal teacher.

Mina Agossi, another famous representative of French jazz, after studying in France, Morocco and Nigeria, lived and worked in the US and Spain. She quickly gained fame in the world of jazz, being familiar with musical culture of many countries and combining it in her work. Agossi's repertoire includes hip-hop, blues, jazz and even rock.