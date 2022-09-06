Azerbaijan producing new mine-detecting equipment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A new equipment for searching for anti-tank and anti-personnel mines has been produced by Protex industries company in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The new mine-detecting equipment has been presented at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) in Baku.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands and other countries. For the first time Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibition. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.