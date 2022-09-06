Azerbaijan showcases new homemade machine gun at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan showcased a new, domestically made heavy 12.7 mm caliber machine gun, Trend reports.

The machine gun can be used for periodical and continuous shooting at a distance of two-three kilometers. It’s intended mainly for the destruction of enemy manpower and light fortifications. The weapon uses bullets with a diameter of 12.7 and 108 mm.

The new weapon has been presented at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) in Baku.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands and other countries. For the first time Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibitions. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.