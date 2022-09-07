Azerbaijan forecasts number of people eyeing to use student loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. It's predicted that more than 10,000 citizens will use student loans this year, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said, while speaking at the September conference of education sector workers of Baku, Trend reports.

The minister also touched on the topic of the creation of and Education Development Fund.

"This allowed us to ensure flexibility in financial field. Through this fund, we will start implementing various major projects this year," Amrullayev added.