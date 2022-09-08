Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, units of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Subatan settlement in the Basarkechar region and Chinarly in the Tovuzgalin region of the state border using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Istisu settlement in Kalbajar district and Aghdam settlement in Tovuz district to intensive fire from 21:00 (GMT +4) September 7 to 04:00 September 8.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures.