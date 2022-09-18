Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A total of 900 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 173 citizens, the second dose to 152 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 498 citizens. As many as 77 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 881 406 vaccine doses were administered, 5 379 391 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 866 032 people – the second dose, 3 374 921 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261 062 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.