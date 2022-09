BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Minister of Health of Türkiye Fahrettin Koca is on his way to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Koca will visit the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs and the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial as part of his visit on September 22.

Turkish minister is expected to participate in Azerbaijani-Turkish Medical Business Forum and Healthcare exhibition, which will be held in Azerbaijan.