BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan national football team won another victory in the UEFA Nations League, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani national team met with the team of Slovakia in the match of the first group of League C.

The game, which took place at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava, ended with a score of 2:0.

Renat Dadashov and Khojat Hagverdi scored for the Azerbaijani national team. Eric Jirka scored for Slovakia from a penalty kick.