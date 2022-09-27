Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 cases, 260 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan has detected 140 new COVID-19 cases, 260 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,933 of them have recovered, and 9,907 people have died. Currently, 1,158 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,320 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,242,057 tests have been conducted so far.