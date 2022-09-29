Empowered women, empower women (PHOTO)

“By educating a boy, you get an educated person, and by educating a girl, you get an educated family.” (Prominent Philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev, 1898)

Three-month nursing courses organized in the Holcim Center at Umid settlement, Garadagh district ended today. During the course, 20 women and girls completed a first aid program, learned how to administer an injection, received information about medicines, learned how to identify certain diseases from their signs and symptoms, but most importantly, they discover themselves. “I have become more self-confident and feel useful to my family,” said the trainee Jamilya Fatullayeva.

Parallel with courses, the Center has a community based kindergarten opened with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science. Also, Center organizes self-development trainings and courses, as well psyhological consultation for women. “I am very glad that Holcim opened such a center for us, we not only study here but also initiate projects ourselves,. For example are planting of treed in the settlement, organize Novruz charity party for children, etc.” said Lamiya Gurbanova, an activist of the Center.

Deputy Head of Garadagh district Tarana İsmayilova, Deputy Head of Mission and Deputy Regional Director of the Swiss Cooperation Office Mr. Alberto Hernandez, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco Karim Namid Founder of Azerbaijan Women Fund “FemACT” Ms Pervana Mammadova, General Director of Holcim Azerbaijan Khalid Samaka and Technical Director of Garadagh Cement Plant Holcim Azerbaijan Ali Huseynov came to congratulate the graduates of the courses. For some, these were the first training courses and the girls, motivated by the acquired knowledge, intend to continue their education and apply for college or university admission. Successful social partnership between businesses, NGOs, and state institutions can be effective framework for the sustainable development of the project.

“Corporate Social Responsibility is part of our sustainable development strategy. Along with the integration of innovations into the construction industry, the introduction of circular production and the implementation of programs for construction waste disposal, we always remember and support social initiatives. Moreover, Holcim joined UN Women Empowerment Principles and committed itself to mainstream the principles of gender equality in all areas of its activities, and this project can be an example of our commitment to these principles. We will continue to support projects for women’s empowerment,” General Director Khalid Samaka said in his speech.

