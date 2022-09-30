Azerbaijani SMBDA continues to support education sector - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBDA) will continue to support education sector, Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov said during the BYF EduExpo 2022 educational exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, education sector is a priority area of support for the agency.

"Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses has its own training centers for entrepreneurs in the regions of the country. Businessmen are trained there in various areas. The agency also provide support to the education sector in establishing international cooperation," Mammadov said.