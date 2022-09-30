Third edition of Azerbaijan's 'Red Book' to include results of researches in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The third edition of Azerbaijan's 'Red Book' (state document established for documenting rare and endangered species of animals, plants) will also reflect the results of research conducted in Karabakh, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, research work has been carried out in the territories cleared from mines in Karabakh for two years now.

"The first edition of 'Red Book' includes 140 species of flora and 108 species of fauna. In the second edition of the book these figures double are twice as high - 300 species of flora and 226 species of fauna. And the third edition of the 'Red Book' will feature 500 plant species and about 300 animal species," he said.

"The main difference of the third edition is that it will reflect the results of research conducted in Karabakh. Azerbaijan was deprived of the opportunity to conduct research there for 30 years. Studies have been carried out in cleared areas for two years now. As a result of the research, rare and endangered species of animals, as well as plants, have been identified, which will be reflected in the new edition," Karimov stated.