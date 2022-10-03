Azerbaijan develops new laws on critical information security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan is developing new laws on critical information security, Head of State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan Ilgar Musayev said at the 'Global Hybrid War and Cybersecurity' summit in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, this process will be completed shortly and thanks to new laws the activity in this area will be simplified.

Musayev noted that licenses for new startup and security service providers will be eliminated. Government agencies will establish specific security requirements, and providers will regulate their operations in accordance with these requirements.