Azerbaijan confirms 96 more COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan has detected 96 new COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,757 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,060 of them have recovered, and 9,921 people have died. Currently, 776 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,806 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,260,232 tests have been conducted so far.