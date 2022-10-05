Azerbaijan designs hundreds of settlements on its liberated territories - state committee

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan provided preparation of the General Plan for the entire region liberated from occupation, the development of general plans for Aghdam and many other cities and villages were completed, and the design of hundreds of settlements continues, Trend reports.

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev made this remark during his speech at Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum in Aghdam.

He noted that during the development of master plans, modern approaches to' smart city', 'green energy', such factors as a clean environment, the integrated development of industry and agriculture, and the wide realization of tourism potential were taken as the basis.