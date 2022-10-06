Azerbaijan names amount of environmental damage from Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office revealed the scale of environmental crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Senior Assistant on Special Assignments, Junior Adviser of Justice Ilgar Safarov, Armenians also committed environmental crimes in the territories of Azerbaijan during their occupation. Armenia, and its officials illegally exploited the following territories:

- Deposits of Okhchuchay (facing stone), Zangilan (lime raw materials), Vezhnali (quartz-gold-sulfide), Sharifan (sand), Khachinchay gorge (freshwater), Akarachay gorge (freshwater);

- in Kalbajar district - deposits of Chapli (sand-gravel), Agyatag (mercury), Soyudlu (gold-sulfide), Gyzylbulag (gold-copper-pyrite), Agduzbulag (gold-precious metals), Heidara (gold), Gyarbi Gyzylityan and Agzybir (gold), Tartarchay (sand-gravel), Ilyasli and Chaikand (mixed rocks), Ashagi and Yukhari Istisu (thermal mineral waters);

- in Jabrayil district - deposits of Veysalli (cement raw materials), Soltanly (sand), Garajali (sand), Toulouse (building stone), Hajily 1 (earthy gypsum), Sharakenchay, Injachay, Jabrayilchay, Chaylagchay, Gozluchay, Chakhmagchay (freshwater deposits);

- in Tartar district - deposits of Damirli (copper-molybdenum), Chardaghli (coal), Sugovushan-Talysh (mixed rocks), Karabakh plain (freshwater);

- in the Aghdam district - deposits of Abdal-Gulably (facing stone), Shahbulag, Chobandag, Boyakhmedli (cement raw materials), Gargarchay 1 (sand-gravel), Shelly (facing stone), Gargarchay gorge (freshwater);

- in Shusha district - deposits of Shusha 1 (lime raw materials), Gargarchay, Khankendichay (freshwater), Turshu (mineral water) sites;

- in the Fuzuli district - deposits of Dovletyarly (building stone) Guruchay (sand-gravel) deposits, the Milskoye deposit (freshwater);

- in Khojavand district - deposits of Bina, Hadrut, Tugh, Malikjanli, Adilli (mixed rocks and crushed stone);

- in the Lachin district - deposits of Yukhari Khakarichay (sand-gravel), Lachin-Shusha highway (mixed rocks), Minkand (mineral water).

Armenia and its officials illegally exploited natural objects (forest fund, plants not related to the forest fund, specially protected natural areas, natural monuments and mineral deposits). According to the results of the preliminary investigation, it was established that the material damage amounted to more than 16 billion manat ($9.4 billion).