NAFTALAN, Azerbaijan, October 8. One of the main goals is to create modern spa centers in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, the Head of the sector at the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Elgun Javadov said at ‘Naftalan - synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region’ international scientific and practical conference, Trend reports.

"From this point of view, health tourism in Naftalan is a great experience for us," Javadov noted.