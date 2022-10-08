Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation - 20 years of successful development (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) marked the 20th anniversary of its restructuring on October 7, Trend reports.

With the election of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as the President of the Federation on October 7, 2002, the foundation was laid for successful development in this area.

As a result of purposeful and effective activities, international relations were established, great achievements were gained in gymnastics, and AGF became the most active organization in the world.

The activities of the AGF, which has embarked on a path of rapid development since that time, currently include nine types of gymnastics.

The participation of students of the Azerbaijani national school of gymnastics in the Olympic Games, winning medals at the World and European championships, and the high-level organization of the most prestigious continental and world-class gymnastic competitions by the federation is the result of the attention and care of the leadership of the federation.

In the present day, gymnastics is promoted and developed both in the capital and in the regions of the country, and gymnastics sections operate in 26 districts and cities of Azerbaijan.

As a result of these achievements, AGF has been ranked among the top 10 national federations by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for six years in a row and has topped this list in recent years.

Thanks to the leadership of the President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, the attention and care given by her to the development of the gymnastics sector, Azerbaijan has become the center of world gymnastics.