Process for obtaining grants in Azerbaijan to become more transparent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The process for obtaining grants in Azerbaijan will become more transparent, Trend reports.

This issues was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law 'On grants', which was put up for discussion and was recommended for consideration at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

According to the amendments, register of grants received by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan or on behalf of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority will be maintained in the manner established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

The main goal of the proposed change is to ensure transparency in obtaining grants, the formation of a system that meets modern requirements in this area, the creation of a unified information system that covers the necessary information about grants.

After discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in first reading.