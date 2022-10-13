Nar offers a great opportunity to learn English! (AD)

Nar is pleased to offer its subscribers to use mobile applications aimed at self-development at a 70% discount. Those who begin to learn English or intend to improve their language skills may use FluentWorlds for only 5 AZN per month and Lingokids for 7.70 AZN. Moreover, Nar subscribers can use and test both applications for free for one month.

These applications are intended for both children and adults. FluentWorlds is the first language learning app that guides users through real cases, conversations and scenarios in 3D to learn English. Lingokids helps to learn English through fun games, as well as improve communication skills and develop children's creative thinking.

You can visit nar.az/fluentworlds and nar.az/lingokids for more information on how to benefit from the discount (Without Nar discount, the monthly subscription fee for FluentWorlds and Lingokids is 16.99 AZN and 25.50 AZN, respectively). The apps are available to download at App Store and Play Store.

About Nar:

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. The mobile operator adheres to its customer-centric strategy and provides superior service at an affordable price.