UEFA Europa League: Qarabag FC plays draw with Greek Olympiacos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijani football club "Qarabag" played another match within the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports.

The team led by Gurban Gurbanov hosted the Greek club Olympiacos in Baku in the fourth round of group G.

In the match, which took place at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov, the score was not opened.

Qarabag is second in Group G with 7 points, the Greek club is in last place with 1 point.

In another meeting of the group, the German club "Freiburg" met with the club "Nantes" from France. The German club defeated the opponent with a score of 4:0.

Group G is led by Freiburg with 12 points. Nantes are in third place with 3 points.