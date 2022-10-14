Baku Higher Oil School, Maire Tecnimont to expand cooperation (PHOTO)

SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a ceremony of signing the document “On the extension of the agreement signed in October 2016 between Baku Higher Oil School and the Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group for a period of 3 years”.

The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Maire Tecnimont, Alessandro Bernini.

The signing ceremony took place after the launch of the Polymer Research Laboratory, which was established at BHOS with the support of Maire Tecnimont.

The agreement provides for the participation of BHOS students in internship programs organized by the company, awarding scholarships to talented students, creating career opportunities for BHOS graduates and so forth.

Speaking at the ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that the three-year extension of the agreement, which was signed six years ago, will provide a legal basis for resuming the cooperation.

“This cooperation is carried out within the framework of cooperation between SOCAR and Maire Tecnimont. Effective work has been done in a short time within this cooperation. Thanks to this cooperation, every year 4 BHOS students do internships at Maire Tecnimont and 4 BHOS graduates are hired by the company. Currently, 14 students of our university are working in this company. The Polymer Research Laboratory, which is a gift from Maire Tecnimont to Baku Higher Oil School, is a very valuable contribution and we appreciate this very much. The leadership of Maire Tecnimont has been also organizing master classes for our students within this cooperation. We are very satisfied with all directions of this cooperation and are interested in continuing it.”

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Maire Tecnimont, Alessandro Bernini, said that over the past period, the company has taken very serious steps to strengthen cooperation with BHOS. The head of the company added that he sees the extension of the agreement’s term as an incentive and that the 6th stage of the Development Program will be started.

“Baku Higher Oil School is the most prestigious higher education institution in Azerbaijan. BHOS graduates are highly skilled professionals. The university nurtures such professionals thanks to the selfless work of its leadership and faculty and thanks to the infrastructure created here.”

During the event, certificates were presented to 4 BHOS graduates who participated in the 5th commencement of Maire Tecnimont’s Development Program and are currently working in the company.