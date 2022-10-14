Media register begins to operate in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The media register began operating in Azerbaijan on October 14, 2022, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency.

In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan 'On The application of the Law 'On Media' and the regulation of a number of issues arising from this', the relevant structures, including the Media Development Agency, the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovation under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN), were given the relevant tasks of creating and maintaining the activity of the media register.

The relevant decision of the Cabinet of the Minister of Azerbaijan approved the form of the media register certificate and the journalist's certificate, as well as the amount of payment for issuing or replacing a journalist's certificate and the procedure for using these funds, and thus completed the tasks set to create legal support of the media register.

The subjects of mass media can apply to the media register at the following link reyestr.media.gov.az using ASAN Login.

A video on using the register information system can be found at the following link. Along with this, detailed information about the use of the registry can be found on the website in the 'Frequently Asked Questions' section.