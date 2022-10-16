Azerbaijan confirms 61 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan has detected 61 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, one person died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,599 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,228 of them have recovered, and 9,932 people have died. Currently, 439 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,332 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,289,143 tests have been conducted so far.