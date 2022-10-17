Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Four people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Out of the total number vaccinated citizens, one person received second dose of the vaccine, while three citizens were injected third dose and the next doses

Totally, up until now, 13,902,793 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,156 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,885 people – the second dose, 3,383,276 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,476 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.