Azerbaijan's ANAMA discloses number of landmine-clearing vehicles bought in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan purchased 18 vehicles for landmine clearance in 2021, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said during panel discussions at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, following the signed contract, another vehicle is supposed to be purchased by the end of 2022 or January 2023.

"The landmine clearance vehicles are mainly bought from Slovakia and Croatia, and it is more convenient for our employees to work with them. In addition, we're able to repair these machines ourselves, if necessary," Suleymanov added.