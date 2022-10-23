Azerbaijani women's boxing team finishes European Championships with two medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The European Women Boxing Championships, which was held in Budva (Montenegro), has come to an end, Trend report citing Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani national team finished the competition, in which 154 boxers from 30 countries took part, with one silver and one bronze medal.

Aynur Rzayeva won silver medal. She competed in +81 kg weight category against Maria Lovchinskaya from Ukraine in the final. Rzayeva, having lost in the final, won the silver medal.

Prior to that, Anaxanum Ismailova (50 kg) won a bronze medal.

Azerbaijani national team will return to Baku tonight.