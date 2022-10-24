Ancient caves discovered in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Ancient caves have been discovered on the territory of "Sumgayit Station" residential area in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city,Trend reports on October 24.

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani State Service for the Preservation, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture Fariz Huseynli said that the Shabran Regional Department of the State Service is conducting work in the area.

Information has been spread in social media about the discovery.

According to the received data, along with the caves, the remains of a caravanserai [a roadside inn where travelers could rest and recover from the day's journey] were also discovered, Huseynli noted.

"In general, complex studies are needed in this area. In the near future, it’s planned to conduct a joint inspection of the territory with archaeologists," he added.