Azerbaijan unveils funds forecast to be allocated to healthcare sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijan has forecast to allocate a total of 1.9 billion manat ($1 billion) for the healthcare sector, Trend reports citing draft law "On state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" submitted to Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on October 24.

Of the mentioned sum, 1.8 million manat is envisaged for polyclinics and outpatient clinics, and 171 million ($100.5 million) - for hospitals.

According to the draft law, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for the next year are forecasted at level of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), which is by 5.2 percent more than in 2022 and by 16.4 percent more than in 2021.